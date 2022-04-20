New MeatStack Leeds burger restaurant to sell alcohol after police cancel objection

LEEDS: Police drop objection to new burger restaurant’s booze plan

MeatStack, which will serve American-style food, is opening a stone’s throw away from the city’s train station in May, on Bishopgate Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MeatStack in Leeds is free to sell alcohol after police dropped their objection.

West Yorkshire Police had originally objected to the application, saying there was “insufficient information” about how the restaurant would deter crime and promote public safety.

A hearing was due to take place this week to decide the matter.

However, on Tuesday the council said the licence had been granted after the two parties reached an agreement.

Another area of concern for officers had been the fact the diner is in Leeds’ cumulative impact zone. This covers parts of the city the council believes already have enough licensed premises.

It means any new businesses inside the zone wanting a licence have to demonstrate how they could offer something different or improve the area around them.

In the written objection, PC Kath Arkle said: “The area (where MeatStack is) is not one of the areas of special concern, designated red, but it is an area where there are concerns about street drinking and associated anti-social behaviour and crime.”

However, PC Arkle added that the police’s concerns could be overcome if MeatStack agreed to conditions around the retention of CCTV footage and the keeping of an incident log.

The restaurant’s Leeds branch will be MeatStack’s second in the UK, having opened their first one in Newcastle in 2020.