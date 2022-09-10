New Leeds tapas bar granted alcohol licence despite noise fears

Moon Light will soon open on Street Lane in Roundhay, in a unit previously occupied by an American Golf shop.

The bar owner, Tuncay Hormetli, also runs the Olive Branch restaurant next door to the premises, as well as several other venues around Yorkshire.

Moon Light had originally wanted to serve booze until 1am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and midnight across the rest of the week.

Moon Light will soon open on Street Lane in Roundhay, in a unit previously occupied by an American Golf shop. PIC: Google

However, following a backlash from residents, they agreed to reduce the proposed hours, so that last orders will be at 11pm between Sunday and Thursday nights and at midnight on weekends.

Residents remained opposed to the application, with 44 people raising concerns about noise disturbance, anti-social behaviour and parking.

But at a licensing hearing on Wednesday, Mr Hormetli’s lawyer insisted the venue would not be a nightclub, as some objectors had interpreted.

Chris Rees-Gay told the hearing: “He understands he needs to work with local residents because they are his patrons.

“The operator does take his relationship with the local community very seriously.”

The Hormetli did meet objectors in late August after the application had been submitted to Leeds City Council.

But Mr Rees-Gay added: “He admits he should have consulted with them before submitting the application. He admits they got that wrong.

“He’ll give his mobile number out so people can contact him directly.

“He’s gone above and beyond what would normally be expected.”

But despite the reduced hours being proposed, objector John-Paul Murphy claimed the bar had made “no concession really”.

He said: “There’s only been the shaving off of half an hour from the opening hours here and there.

“There’s such a great period of time for disruption after 10pm, 10.30pm on a night, which could attract a different type of clientelle.

“Noise pollution is going to trespass and infringe on the residents’ rights.”

It was also claimed that a lack of parking spaces around the bar would have a knock-on effect on the surrounding streets.

And despite the bar owner promising not to dump glass bottles outside the premises late at night, Mr Murphy said: “This isn’t a city centre residence. This is a residential area. For any families of any age group, any time after 7pm is disruptive if glass bottles are being smashed.”

But the panel of two local councillors granted the application.