Tabula Rasa (taken from the Latin for ‘clean slate’), has opened phase one on the ground floor of its new venue on 8 Eastgate.

It is part of the Vicar Lane scheme, which forms part of the Leeds based Town Centre Securities PLC's (TCS) portfolio, and the new cafe and cocktail bar is in a prime city centre location between Victoria Quarter and Victoria Gate.

Phase two, which will include the extensively refurbished original brick basement, is expected to open in due course.

The new Tabula Rasa bar that has opened in Leeds city centre.

The venue has capacity for up to 55 guests and is the latest to join a growing list of high-end operators at the flagship scheme, which includes Michelin star restaurant The Man behind the Curtain, luxury designer fashion brand Flannels and Hairitage barber shop.

He said: "We selected this site due to its prime city centre location in Leeds with a high footfall pedestrian area. Close to the popular Victoria Gate and John Lewis, as well as having many other high-quality retailers nearby, we felt the addition of a hub where people can grab a coffee and a pastry whilst shopping, as well as enjoy fine drinks, champagne, cocktails and an extensive food menu including sharing platters and charcuterie boards on an evening is a great addition to the neighbourhood.

"Our close proximity to Leeds’ Kirkgate Market has meant that Tabula Rasa has already been able to engage in supporting local businesses to source our ingredients and we look forward to establishing relationships with other regional suppliers moving forward.”

One of the cocktails on the drinks menu at Tabula Rasa.

Charles Newman, Associate Director at TCS, said; “We are delighted to welcome Tabula Rasa to our Vicar Lane scheme which further enhances the high-end offer for our customers. Our prominent location between the established Victoria Quarter and Victoria Gate brings with it discerning shoppers looking for high quality establishments, and we are confident the new café and Aperitivo Cocktail bar will prove appealing to this clientele.“

