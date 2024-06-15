10 of the best bars in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews for National Beer Day 2024 including Be At One

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 15th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

It’s National Beer Day 2024!

The annual event celebrates Britain’s most-loved alcoholic drink - beer. It also serves as a brilliant excuse to head down to some of the best boozers in the city for a pint.

And we have rounded up 10 of the best bars in Leeds for a tipple - according to TripAdvisor reviews.

The list features a unique gaming bar in the city centre and a few speakeasies.

Pixel Bar, in Great George’s Street, has a rating of 5 stars from 180 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Pixel Bar said: “Came here for a trip with my future wife! God we love gaming and drinking together and love a cocktail! Kai behind the bar gave us great recommendations for what to have and it made our night! Would definitely recommend.” | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Be At One Leeds, in Millennium Square, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 449 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Be At One said: “We were served by Greg. She’s so friendly, welcoming & great knowledge of the drinks menu. The music was top notch, If you love Ibiza classics/early 2000s music then this is your place!" | Be At One/Google Photo: Be At One/Google

Napoleons Casino, in Bingley Street, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 97 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Napoleons Casino said: “Yet again an amazing meal amazing value and brilliant staff. A great choice of starter's, mains and desserts. Gomez, Ruby and staff are amazing.” | Third Party Photo: Third Party

Boom Battle Bar, in Victoria Gate, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 124 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Boom Battle Bar said: “Great place to meet up, have cocktails, food, play games. Especially enjoyed axe throwing. Excellent host. Well worth a visit.” | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

The Domino Club, in the Grand Arcade, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 102 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at the Domino Club said: “Super cool vibe, excellent and friendly table service. Live blues music with a six piece band. Enter through a barber’s shop. What’s not to like?” | National World Photo: Geha Pandey

Be At One Leeds, in Boar Lane, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 384 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Be At One said: “Damien was great on the bar. He was chatty, friendly and made great cocktails. Was a very enjoyable experience 2 days in a row.” | Google

