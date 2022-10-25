The owner of Dapur Malaysia in Chapel Allerton posted an announcement on the restaurant’s Instagram page last week. Valerie Kolat said the restaurant had closed with immediate effect, with rising prices making it “impossible” to keep running the restaurant.

Founded in 2015, initially as a street food business, the Chapel Allerton restaurant served recipes handed down through generations, as well as Valerie's adaptations of Malaysian food. Valerie launched the business in tribute to her mum, who taught her how to cook.

Since the announcement Valerie has been met with an influx of kind-hearted messages from YEP readers and customers, left disappointed by the closure.

Picture Tony Johnson

Claire Armitage said: “Food here was delicious. Really loved eating here.” she accompanied her message with a tearful emoji.

Nic Hawthorne simply said: “Love this place.”

Others expressed their concern that Dapur Malaysia might just be the first of many popular businesses forced to close as owners struggle to manage the cost of living crisis.

Steve Smith said: “Sadly it won’t be the last. Cost of ingredients spiralling that if you pass on to customer you get less footfall and it’s a downward spiral.”

Picture: Tony Johnson

Rodney Thewlis added: “So sad it was a brilliant restaurant but others will follow.”

Making the announcement, Valerie said: “Since we opened our restaurant in August 2019, we have faced some challenging circumstances. We have been forced to shut or trade under some form of restrictions for approximately half that time. Ultimately, the price rises across the board this year have made it impossible to continue trading as a restaurant."

One customer responded to the announcement calling the restaurant ‘something amazing’.

“Gutted for you all, you created something amazing together and your food is phenomenal, hope your next chapter is a big success, you deserve it.” it read.

Another added: “Devastated to read this but know you will go on to better things. Can't even begin to explain how hard things are right now in hospitality.”