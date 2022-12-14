This is not the first time Mumtaz, in Leeds Dock, has donated hot meals. Last Christmas, the restaurant prepared 500 portions for the people of Leeds in need which were gone by 2pm. Staff continued cooking to make 500 more, and eventually had given away 1,200 meals.

Asad Arif, the restaurant’s customer and business relations manager, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We know it is really tough. For the last three years, there always been something troubling people.

"Christmas may be a religious event but it’s supposed to be a festive and happy period where everyone comes together, but right now everyone seems be to be in doom and gloom. So all we are trying to do, as we have done before, is restore the faith that there is good out there.”

Indian restaurant Mumtaz in Leeds Dock is giving away 1000 hot meals to people in need this Christmas Day. Picture: Gary Longbottom

The restaurant has experienced their gas and electric bills tripling in cost – from £4,000 to £12,000 a month – alongside rising food prices and staff wages, and a reduction in the number of customers. The rail strikes have also cost the destination restaurant heavily. Despite this, Asad said the restaurant has not increased its prices.

Asad added: “These are external factors we can’t control but we are holding back and we are doing our best. Even if that means there’s a one percent margin, we will figure it out. But it’s just a nightmare. Everything is against us. We feel really backed up against the wall.”

Despite the hardships the restaurant is currently facing, Asad said Mumtaz would like to invite people to a fun day out. He said: “They can take a lovely walk to the Leeds Docks, see decorated boats, grab a hot meal from us, visit Royal Armouries museum, spend time with their families, and make a whole day out of it. I know it’s not much but it’s something – it’s an option just to help some people.”