M&S has launched the Dame Joan Collins Vodka Martini Cocktail and the Dame Joan Collins Rose & Lily Bouquet.

This year's most iconic British collab has been launched - the M&S Dame Joan Collins Vodka Martini Cocktail and the Dame Joan Collins Rose & Lily Bouquet, exclusively at Marks & Spencer Food – a collaboration that's fit for a Dame, literally!

Dame Joan’s signature drink? A Vodka Martini Cocktail of course, with just the faintest hint of vermouth, shaken over ice and served cold without any ‘groceries’ in the glass!

Dame Joan’s favourite blooms? Timelessly elegant roses and lilies, so now you can gift like a Dame, or just treat yourself like a Dame!

Last year, the store chain brought together two British icons; Dame Joan Collins and one of Britain’s most loved brands, M&S Food, forming the partnership of *Hollywood* dreams. This year, in addition to her role as one of M&S Food’s most captivating and charismatic ambassadors, Dame Joan Collins is bringing Hollywood to your home by launching a deliciously divine Signature Vodka Martini Cocktail and a breathtaking Bouquet of her favourite blooms, exclusive to M&S Food, and of course, fit for a Dame!

The Dame Joan Collins Rose & Lily Bouquet £45.

So, what’s the secret behind The Dame’s ultimate Vodka Martini Cocktail?

"For me the perfect martini cocktail has just the faintest splash of vermouth. Shaken over ice and decanted into a glass to be enjoyed! I don’t bother with the groceries, they take up too much room in the glass,"​ said Dame Joan. Encased in a gorgeous gold ribbed bottle with and purple velvet label – it’s nothing short of flawless.

Speaking about her unique, signature selection of fabulous florals, Dame Joan revealed: “from London to Hollywood, I always mark special occasions with my favourite flowers – the timeless elegance of white lilies and roses make them the perfect gift.” The Dame Joan Bouquet has been meticulously curated with a selection of enchanting blooms, so you can now gift like a Dame… or why not treat yourself like a Dame too! They were even her choice of wedding flowers.

The Dame Joan Collins Vodka Martini Cocktail £25, 50cl

They have combined our five-times-distilled, charcoal-filtered British vodka with dry vermouth for a classically classy Vodka Martini Cocktail. Better yet, the vodka used has just been awarded a coveted, SUPER RARE 'Outstanding Gold' medal at the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition!

Best shaken over ice and served in a cold glass, with absolutely no groceries (i.e. olives) – just how Dame Joan likes it!

Dame Joan Collins.

Each stem has been carefully chosen, featuring a selection of enchanting white lilies, delicately scented freesias, and glamourous white Avalanche roses, all from Holland, and with the refreshing allure of Eucalyptus from Ireland.