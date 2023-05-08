Mozza White Rose: Leeds pizzeria's new menu with unusual specials - including a pizza with potato cream base
A Leeds restaurant specialising in Neapolitan pizza has launched its new spring menu.
Mozza first opened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in south Leeds back in May 2021, serving up a range of authentic, wood-fired pizzas.
General manager Daniele Teti said: “At Mozza Leeds, we take great pride in our Italian heritage and the art of crafting authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas. Our new pizza menu showcases a variety of fresh, high-quality ingredients that come together in perfect harmony to create a true taste of Italy. From classic Margherita to bold and creative combinations, each pizza is made with love and attention to detail, delivering a delicious slice of Italy right to your plate. We are super excited to share our latest creations with our customers and hope to delight everyone who visits our restaurant.”
Pizza lovers can enjoy a new scamorza (Italian smoked cheese) with Fior di Latte mozzarella, mushrooms, and truffle oil, or opt for the yellow Vesuvian sun-blazed tomato base, Fior di Latte mozzarella, topped with rocket, sweet red Vesuvian tomatoes and mini buffalo mozzarella.
The spring menu also includes three new specials – a potato cream base, porchetta (Italian pork belly), Fior de Latte mozzarella and grated caciocavallo cheese; a Fior de Latte mozzarella, taleggio dolce cheese, gorgonzola, radicchio and walnuts; and tomato sugo, vegan cheese, spinach, red peppers and pumpkin squash.
The restaurant, which has 4.5 star ratings on TripAdvisor and Google Reviews based on customer reviews, also serves a vegan cheese pizza and sourdough sandwiches.