Mouth-watering pictures give first look at new menu at White Cloth Hall in Leeds
The teams from House of Fu, Ox Club and Galleria have joined forces to introduce Rakku which promises to bring a fresh approach to East Asian food.
Designed as a creative playground, Rakku showcases innovative menus and adventurous flavours, giving the team space to push culinary boundaries while staying rooted in the quality and craft that their venues are known for.
And the new mouth-watering menu has been revealed with treats including gyozas, chicken wings, black pepper beef and Szechuan seabass.
White Cloth Hall, in Crown Street, opened last year bringing a new lease of life to the Grade II listed building with more than 200 years of history.
Behind the venture is the managing director of Whitelock’s Ale House, the oldest pub in the city centre, Ed Mason.