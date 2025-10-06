Mouth-watering pictures give first look at new menu at White Cloth Hall in Leeds

Rakku has launched at White Cloth Hall in Leeds. | White Cloth Hall

New mouth-watering pictures give a first look at a new East Asian food concept launched at White Cloth Hall in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams from House of Fu, Ox Club and Galleria have joined forces to introduce Rakku which promises to bring a fresh approach to East Asian food.

Designed as a creative playground, Rakku showcases innovative menus and adventurous flavours, giving the team space to push culinary boundaries while staying rooted in the quality and craft that their venues are known for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the new mouth-watering menu has been revealed with treats including gyozas, chicken wings, black pepper beef and Szechuan seabass.

The new menu has arrived at Rakku at White Cloth Hall in Leeds. | White Cloth Hall

White Cloth Hall is an all day food and drink hall from the team behind Leeds’ oldest pub, Whitelock’s | White Cloth Hall

The teams behind House of Fu, Ox Club, and Galleria have joined forces for the new menu at Rakku at White Cloth Hall. | White Cloth Hall

Rakku promises a bold, experimental food concept that explores fresh approaches to East Asian cuisine. | White Cloth Hall

White Cloth Hall, in Crown Street, opened last year bringing a new lease of life to the Grade II listed building with more than 200 years of history.

Behind the venture is the managing director of Whitelock’s Ale House, the oldest pub in the city centre, Ed Mason.