6 . Falafel Guys, multiple locations - 4.9/5

Here's what one person said: "I absolutely love falafels and Falafel Guys falafel wrap was delicious. I loved how fresh falafel tasted and how amazing their humus was. I also tried halloumi and sweet potato fries which I can’t stop thinking about. If you are looking for tasty, delicious falafel you have to visit Falafel Guys in Leeds. We went to the northern market but we also walked past the caravan in city centre so wherever you are you will find them easily." | Tony Johnson