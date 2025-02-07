Middle Eastern cuisine comes in many forms, from crispy falafel to juicy lamb shanks and more.
We’ve also included feedback from satisfied customers about each restaurant.
1. Newroz Restaurant, Cherry Row - 4.4/5
One person said: "Really tasty and affordable Kurdish food. Super friendly staff. The service can be a bit quicker. They accept only cash. However, they give free lentil soup and bottled water. They have separate family section which is a plus.
Parking is a bit limited and the surrounding area is not really good.
But you’ll never regret the try." | Newroz Restaurant via Google
2. Eastern Oven, Kirkgate Market - 4.9/5
One customer said: "My favourite breakfast spot in Leeds. As a lebanese, I would confidently say that this place offers authentic manaqeesh!! Just like home!
Ordered the minced meat and the zaatar and cheese manaqeesh. Highly recommended!! Support small businesses!" | William Matthews via Google
3. Mr Moustache Lounge, Roundhay Road - 4.9/5
One reviewer said: "Friendly service and giant portions. We were looking for a nice, quiet brunch with good food, and that's exactly what we got. Husband and I both got the Turkish breakfast with lattes, and were incredibly full by the end. (Kept us full to dinner!) We will definitely be back!" | James Hardisty
4. Akkawi, Albion Street - 4.8/5
One customer said: "A well-made shawarma is a beautiful harmony of textures and tastes. Each bite is a balance of smoky, savoury, and tangy flavours, with just enough spice to keep you coming back for more. It’s hearty, satisfying, and a true flavour experience." | A.R.T. Goltenboth via Google
5. Haftsin, Burley Road - 4.5/5
One person wrote: "It's not my first time and I love being in this place. It's a great restaurant and worth trying. It has the most beautiful Persian flavours and the variety of dishes satisfies everyone. It's a great place and the staff is even better. Thank you to everyone. I hope to visit it again." | Yaser Alhamdan
6. Falafel Guys, multiple locations - 4.9/5
Here's what one person said: "I absolutely love falafels and Falafel Guys falafel wrap was delicious. I loved how fresh falafel tasted and how amazing their humus was. I also tried halloumi and sweet potato fries which I can’t stop thinking about. If you are looking for tasty, delicious falafel you have to visit Falafel Guys in Leeds. We went to the northern market but we also walked past the caravan in city centre so wherever you are you will find them easily." | Tony Johnson