The team behind a popular bar in Leeds has said opening the venture has been a “dream come true”.

European-styled cafe bar Melodie 71 opened in Commercial Road, Kirkstall, in July 2023, taking over a former furniture store.

Co-owner Ricky Read said he and his brother Shaun, who had many years of experience in the hospitality industry, had always longed to open a bar themselves. The other two shareholders, Marco and Tony, who Shaun knew well prior, shared similar ambitions.

“It all came from there, and it took a while to get a venue for various different reasons but we really cracked on - we were pretty determined,” Ricky told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Kirkstall has got great links to the city centre, the Abbey is on our doorstep, which is probably the most stunning part of Leeds, to be honest.

“We have got a nice outside area, so we knew we could always put a beer garden out, and expand more out there. There are a lot of pubs in and around Kirkstall - great pubs - but we decided to open something different and offer Kirkstall something different to what they have already got.”

And in just over the year the bar has been open, Melodie 71 has become a local favourite for a number of different reasons; rotated beers, carefully curated cocktails and some amazing DJs have brought a buzz to the suburbs.

“I've been really pleasantly surprised, because I served all the customers patiently. Everyone’s been really lovely.

“One small feature which I always love about all the people from Kirkstall, and it saves me a lot of work, is that they always bring their glasses back to the bar.

“Everyone's really friendly. They're really positive about the business, because I think they recognize that we've opened something that is a bit different so they really appreciate it. It's been an absolute pleasure, to be honest.”

The bar’s owners hope the latest addition to the bar - a food menu from Kirkstall-based street food company Hoi Polloi - will be equally loved. Customers can expect Asian-inspired cuisine with everything from satay pork belly ribs to Korean fried chicken.

And the owners hope to continue expanding their offering at Melodie 71 with the intention to bring the people of Kirkstall something new and become a “destination” for people visiting the city.

“It's a dream come true,” Ricky said.

“I've worked in hospitality since I was 13 so it's the summary of 25 years of graft, from starting in pot washes, making sandwiches, waiting on people, everything from the bottom up to finally being a director.

“And I guess it comes with its own challenges - paying the bills and whatnot. But it's been a journey. I've learned a lot and it's been good.

“Everyone hasn't got as much money, which is just a fact, and young people have probably started to drink a little bit less but you adapt and you change.”