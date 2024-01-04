A cosy new bar is set to open in Leeds showcasing cocktails, DJs and vinyl records.

Melodie 71 is the latest independent watering hole to arrive in Kirkstall Road.

The venue will offer a generous selection of beers from local breweries, along with creative cocktails, wines, coffee and snacks. At the weekend, it hosts talented DJs from across the country who entertain guests with an eclectic selection of vinyl.

There are plans for a beer garden at the bar in the near future as well as a food menu – and even an in-house vinyl shop.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Bruce Rollinson was given a sneak peak tour of the new bar. Here are some of the best pictures...

