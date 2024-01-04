Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 enticing photos of cosy new bar Melodie 71 set to open in Leeds showcasing cocktails and vinyl records

A cosy new bar is set to open in Leeds showcasing cocktails, DJs and vinyl records.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 4th Jan 2024, 17:10 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 17:15 GMT

Melodie 71 is the latest independent watering hole to arrive in Kirkstall Road.

The venue will offer a generous selection of beers from local breweries, along with creative cocktails, wines, coffee and snacks. At the weekend, it hosts talented DJs from across the country who entertain guests with an eclectic selection of vinyl.

There are plans for a beer garden at the bar in the near future as well as a food menu – and even an in-house vinyl shop.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Bruce Rollinson was given a sneak peak tour of the new bar. Here are some of the best pictures...

The cosy new bar is set to open in Kirkstall Road.

1. Melodie 71

The cosy new bar is set to open in Kirkstall Road. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

It's a warm and inviting space and features a generous, well-stocked bar.

2. Melodie 71

It's a warm and inviting space and features a generous, well-stocked bar. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

There will be beers from local breweries, creative cocktails, wines, coffee and snacks.

3. Melodie 71

There will be beers from local breweries, creative cocktails, wines, coffee and snacks. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

There's something for everyone behind the bar at Melodie 71.

4. Melodie 71

There's something for everyone behind the bar at Melodie 71. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The snug new bar will offer a range of creative cocktails.

5. Melodie 71

The snug new bar will offer a range of creative cocktails. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

At the weekend, the bar will host talented DJs from across the country who entertain guests with an eclectic selection of vinyl.

6. Melodie 71

At the weekend, the bar will host talented DJs from across the country who entertain guests with an eclectic selection of vinyl. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

