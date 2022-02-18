These Thai restaurants have been ranked the best in Leeds for a salty, spicy, sour and sweet hit of flavour. Here's what customers had to say:
1. Sweet Basil Valley
"The best Thai I've had outside Thailand. We shared duck pancakes to start which were really tasty. I had panang for main and the prawns were a really good size, it was delicious."
Photo: Google
2. My Thai
"This restaurant focuses on what is important, amazing food and friendly customer service. Mouthwatering food and good size portions make this establishment a must visit. Truly a gem of a restaurant and a must for authentic Thailand food!"
3. Jino's Thai Cafe
"The place was just warm and inviting and the staff were lovely. Then the food... it was SOOOO FRESH which isn’t always a given. The perfect wait time in between ordering and starters/mains, big portions, lots of flavour."
4. Phranakhon Thai Tapas & Bar
"Lovely little restaurant, the menu is extensive but they highlight key dishes on the menu. We chose a great selection of dishes based on their recommendations, all of them were super tasty and we can’t wait to go back."
Photo: Google