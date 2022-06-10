Meat:Stack is giving away 100 free burgers today as it opens its first Leeds restaurant

The independent American-style eatery was founded in Newcastle - and the Bishopsgate Street site is its first outside the North East.

To celebrate the opening, it is giving away free meals to the first 100 customers from 12pm today (Friday).

The brand was born as a pop-up in Newcastle’s Grainger Market before it opened its first high street restaurant in 2020.

Meat:Stack is giving away 100 free burgers from 12pm on Friday

It has been a hit with diners in the North East, serving juicy cheeseburgers with premium smashed patties, homemade sauces and mouth-watering toppings.

The team have crafted a concise menu of double or triple cheeseburgers, sides, shakes and desserts.

The beef is smashed into a raging hot grill, smothered with American cheese and all the trimmings, before being steamed.

Menu highlights include the bestselling French Canadian, which comes loaded with streaky bacon, blue cheese, garlic butter, chilli-maple syrup, hash brown, American cheese and signature Stack Sauce.

The classic American West Coast Classic is simplicity at its finest with American cheese, house made Stack Sauce and shredded lettuce.

Fried chicken fiends will be all over the Turbocharger, made up of chicken tenders, baconnaise, pickled jalapenos, dry cure smoked streaky bacon, hash brown and Signature Buffalo sauce.

The Filthy Fries combine crumbled blue cheese, Signature Buffalo and crispy onions.

Meat:Stack also serves Jersey Shakes with a range of flavour combinations, including Nutella, peanut butter and its own raspberry jam.