The popular American hamburger restaurant have unveiled plans to build a new restaurant on the site of the former Old Red Lion Pub on the corner of the Baildon Drive/A64 York Road junction.

The multi-million-pound investment would according to McDonald's "transform the currently underused site" and create around 120 new jobs with "market-leading career progression opportunities".

A CGI image of the proposed new McDonald's restaurant in Whinmoor. Picture by McDonalds

The company also said the proposal would benefit the cash-strapped Leeds City Council, with business rates of around £60,000 being paid to the council, for investment into vital local resources.

An online portal have been launched with further details where local residents and businesses will be able to help McDonald's progress plans for the new restaurant, and a consultation have been launched to hear their views.

Philip Isherwood, Senior Acquisitions Manager at McDonald's said: “We’re excited to start sharing our plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant to the Whinmoor community. This development would deliver over 120 new, local jobs, and provide a multi-million- pound investment into the local economy, at a time of economic uncertainty.

“The site, located on the site of the former Old Red Lion Pub, is ideally placed to serve residents and visitors in Whinmoor. We’re confident that residents and local businesses will recognise the value of greater choice, and the benefits of having a reliable and convenient restaurant from a recognised brand serving food at reasonable prices.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with the community and receiving feedback on our plans. We’d like to encourage everyone interested to go to our website and make their views known.”