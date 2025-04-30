Chez Mal: Malmaison Leeds unveils mouth-watering return of restaurant
The Brasserie and Bar are returning to their roots and much loved Chez Mal brand following a strategic refresh aiming to reassert their places on the city’s restaurant scene.
Spearheaded by chef director John Woodward, an updated menu has also been introduced which bring serious flair to modern dining, breathing new life into brasserie classics.
The brand takes its name and spirit from Château Malmaison, where Napoleon and Josephine threw some of the most legendary feasts in history.
Malmaison Leeds general manager, Sara Hargraves, said: “Chez Mal isn’t just back – it’s better, bolder, and ready to lead the culinary scene in Leeds once again. Our guests can
expect the same fantastic service and comfort that Malmaison Leeds and Chez Mal have always been known for, set against the backdrop of our beautifully refreshed bar and restaurant. It’s a nod to Chez Mal’s heritage but reimagined for the future.”
