Chez Mal: Malmaison Leeds unveils mouth-watering return of restaurant

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Award-winning Malmaison Hotel, Leeds is turning up the heat with a fresh look for its restaurant and a bold new menu to match.

The Brasserie and Bar are returning to their roots and much loved Chez Mal brand following a strategic refresh aiming to reassert their places on the city’s restaurant scene.

Spearheaded by chef director John Woodward, an updated menu has also been introduced which bring serious flair to modern dining, breathing new life into brasserie classics.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Malmaison Leeds is bringing back popular its Chaz Mal restaurant.Malmaison Leeds is bringing back popular its Chaz Mal restaurant.
Malmaison Leeds is bringing back popular its Chaz Mal restaurant. | Malmaison Leeds

The brand takes its name and spirit from Château Malmaison, where Napoleon and Josephine threw some of the most legendary feasts in history.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Malmaison Leeds general manager, Sara Hargraves, said: “Chez Mal isn’t just back – it’s better, bolder, and ready to lead the culinary scene in Leeds once again. Our guests can

expect the same fantastic service and comfort that Malmaison Leeds and Chez Mal have always been known for, set against the backdrop of our beautifully refreshed bar and restaurant. It’s a nod to Chez Mal’s heritage but reimagined for the future.”

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice