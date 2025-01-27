Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s not every day that a gong heralds the fact that dinner is served. In our house, the only noise that gives you a clue that food is on its way is the ‘ping’ of the microwave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, when you enter Maki & Ramen, the occasion is announced by a resounding wallop on the huge instrument just inside the door.

National World

And it’s a lovely touch – eating out should be special, even when the surroundings ooze contemporary cool, with leather seated booths and blossom on the ceiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We visit on a chilly Thursday evening and there are plenty of other diners to create a convivial atmosphere without proceedings feeling rushed.

The menu is almost like a brochure, glossy and beautifully illustrated. You can order via a QR code on the table; however, after a couple of minutes squinting at your mobile, trying to get it work, a friendly waiter will take pity on you and do things the traditional way.

January in Leeds is probably the ideal time to try ramen – a traditional, deeply flavoured broth that is simmered for hours then served with noodles – and many of our fellow diners are doing just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However my guest is a huge fan of sushi and there’s an impressive selection on offer. And yours truly has been known to ruin a top by spilling a sandwich down it so in the interests of laundry, it’s going to be something else for supper this evening.

National World

That something is a vegan katsu curry and it’s sensational. The sauce is thick, fragrant and glossy with enough heat to bring a glow to the chilliest winter evening without being overpowering.

There’s a good-sized mock chicken steak in a golden, crispy coating and a generous helping of rice, accompanied by a bowl of delicate miso soup – a lovely touch.

Anyone torn between pumpkin and vegan chicken as the main ingredient of their curry need not worry – the addition of a side of deliciously crisp pumpkin croquettes means you can actually have both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My guest, while tempted by the yakisoba, decided to stick with his initial choice of sushi – the only dilemma being what to pick. Sashimi? California rolls? Hosomaki – or dragon rolls?

Happily you can plump for a combo, with that day’s special offering a bit of everything – nigiri, sashimi, salmon avocado rolls and a kaisou salad.

Terrified of still being hungry, he ordered a side of chicken gyoza – and predictably ended up too full for a dessert. Which is a shame as little scoops of mochi ice cream were very tempting.

Washed down with a crisp pint of Japanese draught lager, it was an affordable treat, with the bill coming in at just over £50 for both of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t take my word for it though – diners are invited to leave their feedback on post-it notes that adorn the walls like brightly coloured Japanese blossom. We didn’t get chance to read them all, which feels like an excellent reason to return.