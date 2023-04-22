News you can trust since 1890
Mad Frans Leeds: First look inside Wellington Place bar now back open following closure for refurbishment

Leeds bar Mad Frans is back.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 18:52 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 18:53 BST

The front of the food and drink venue, located in Wellington Place, was crashed into by a drunk driver in December 2021 and had its large window destroyed. Although it carried on operating, the venue closed last month to allow for a new window to be installed and for structural refurbishment work to be carried out.

Mad Frans is now officially back open and Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was given a tour of the new-look interior.

1. Proud manager

Fat Frans is overseen by general manager Tom Riley. Photo: Steve Riding

2. Modern design

The interior is modern and sleek. Photo: Steve Riding

3. Hot and cold drinks

Mad Frans serves both hot and cold drinks. Photo: Steve Riding

4. Seating

There is plenty of space for seating inside. Photo: Steve Riding

