Mad Frans Leeds: First look inside Wellington Place bar now back open following closure for refurbishment
Leeds bar Mad Frans is back.
The front of the food and drink venue, located in Wellington Place, was crashed into by a drunk driver in December 2021 and had its large window destroyed. Although it carried on operating, the venue closed last month to allow for a new window to be installed and for structural refurbishment work to be carried out.
Mad Frans is now officially back open and Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was given a tour of the new-look interior.
