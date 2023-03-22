News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
1 hour ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
2 hours ago Murder trial jury's verdict after hearing how boy, 15, was stabbed near school
3 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
4 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock

Mad Frans: Leeds bar that drunk driver crashed through unveils 'new element' it will introduce after refurbishment

A Leeds venue that had its front destroyed by a drink driver has unveiled the “new element” that will be introduced after it reopens after refurbishment.

By Charles Gray
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 17:40 GMT

The front of Mad Frans on Wellington Place was crashed into by a drunk driver in December 2021 and had its large window destroyed. The restaurant continued in operation throughout last year but closed from March 6, 2023, for six weeks so that a window could be installed and structural refurbishment work carried out.

Scaffolding and a barrier remains in place around the bar, restaurant and venue while the owner, Ryan Fraser, has given an update and said that the venue will introduce a lunchtime takeaway option when it reopens. He said: “We’re taking the opportunity to do a small refurb and produce a takeaway option. It’s about bringing in a new element of growth on the back of it."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said that the venue will be serving takeaway breakfast and lunch aimed at nearby office workers comprising of jacket potatoes and toasties as well sweet items like cakes and buns. Upon closing, the venue posted online: “We will also be adding some finishing touches to the bar to make the venue the perfect place to hire for all your private party needs!”

Mad Frans was closed for 10 days after a car crashed through it in December 2021. Photo: National World
Mad Frans was closed for 10 days after a car crashed through it in December 2021. Photo: National World
Mad Frans was closed for 10 days after a car crashed through it in December 2021. Photo: National World

The venue was closed for 10 days following the crash in December 2021 and the front of was affected all through last year. Mr Fraser said: “It was a massive inconvenience, especially having just reopened after Covid. It was a nightmare.”

Ryan FraserLeeds