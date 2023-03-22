Mad Frans: Leeds bar that drunk driver crashed through unveils 'new element' it will introduce after refurbishment
A Leeds venue that had its front destroyed by a drink driver has unveiled the “new element” that will be introduced after it reopens after refurbishment.
The front of Mad Frans on Wellington Place was crashed into by a drunk driver in December 2021 and had its large window destroyed. The restaurant continued in operation throughout last year but closed from March 6, 2023, for six weeks so that a window could be installed and structural refurbishment work carried out.
Scaffolding and a barrier remains in place around the bar, restaurant and venue while the owner, Ryan Fraser, has given an update and said that the venue will introduce a lunchtime takeaway option when it reopens. He said: “We’re taking the opportunity to do a small refurb and produce a takeaway option. It’s about bringing in a new element of growth on the back of it."
He said that the venue will be serving takeaway breakfast and lunch aimed at nearby office workers comprising of jacket potatoes and toasties as well sweet items like cakes and buns. Upon closing, the venue posted online: “We will also be adding some finishing touches to the bar to make the venue the perfect place to hire for all your private party needs!”
The venue was closed for 10 days following the crash in December 2021 and the front of was affected all through last year. Mr Fraser said: “It was a massive inconvenience, especially having just reopened after Covid. It was a nightmare.”