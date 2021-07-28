Destination Bar, Salon Privé at Dakota Leeds is covering all taste buds with its varied brunch menu - which starts from August 2 and will be served with a free glass of fizz to the first 100 bookings.

It is the first time that Salon Privé has served brunch and also its small plates menu, on the terrace which overlooks Greek Street and is set to be a summer hot spot.

Available Friday to Sunday, the menu offers brunch classics and those with a twist, including eggs all ways – Argyll smoked salmon and scrambled egg with toasted walnut bread; eggs benedict and fried duck egg with Yorkshire chorizo and wild mushrooms, as well as everyone’s favourite, pancakes with streaky bacon and maple syrup or Nutella and banana.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A selection of the brunch dishes at Salon Prive at Dakota Leeds.

For those looking to try something a little different, Salon Privé’s new brunch menu offers burrata on grilled sourdough with jamon serrano and Heirloom tomatoes and Yorkshire’s take on a German favourite – Lishmans of Ilkley bratwurst with mustard, ketchup, gherkin and sweet caramelised onion.

If you fancy something less brunch and more lunch, Salon Privé’s new summer menu is also ideal for sharing with friends. The menu includes salt ‘n’ pepper squid with chilli jam, crispy cod with caviar tartar sauce, buttermilk fried chicken with herb hollandaise and rump steak frites served with peppercorn sauce.

Mark Spanton, hotel manager at Dakota Leeds said: “From our glamourous heated terrace to our impressive gin and cocktail menu, Salon Privé is an unmissable destination in the city.

Dakota Leeds is one of the places to drink and dine this summer.

“Whether you’re looking for a chic weekend brunch with friends and fizz or a relaxed afternoon with family sharing stories and small plates, our new summer menus have been created with all occasions in mind.

“This is the summer to enjoy catch-ups with friends old and new, and what better way to enjoy a cocktail or two in the sunshine, than on Salon Privé’s terrace, as you enjoy delicious food and overlook one of the city’s most vibrant streets.”

Salon Privé is currently taking drinks bookings with brunch packages available from Monday August 2.

Eggs Benedict at Salon Prive.