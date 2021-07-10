The Saviours of Summer 'SOS' package includes three cocktails and a brunch dish for £25 per person, or unlimited drinks for £35.

The new brunch menu will be served from July 17 at the Greek Street or Trinity Leeds venues, known for their quirky cocktails with a theatrical twist.

There will be a soundtrack of Ibiza house classics to transport diners to the Balearic islands, whatever the weather in Leeds.

The Alchemist Leeds has launched a new Boundless Brunch package

In partnership with Bulldog Gin, tipples in the brunch deal include the Supersonic G&T with bottled tonic and crème de cassis blackcurrant liqueur and the Pink Pomelo Fizz with pomelo, pink peppercorn tonic and citrus.

The seasonal brunch menu includes a classic Full Alchemist, vegan avocado and squash on toast and a hearty breakfast burrito.

Boundless Brunch bookings will be available from 2pm on Fridays and Saturdays and unlimited drinks are served for 90 minutes from the time of booking.