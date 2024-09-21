Lupe's Cantina Burley: Chef Rudy Garcia describes move to Leeds to open family-run Mexican restaurant
Lupe's Cantina, in the heart of Leeds' student quarter, has been a family affair since the beginning.
The Garcia’s set out to bring authentic Mexican cuisine to the UK - and the city has them to thank for dishes like Champinones A La Diabla, Enchiladas De Mole Negro and Enfrijoladas which feature on a more-than-generous menu.
But it all started almost 4,000 miles away, across the pond in Chicago. That’s where chef and owner Rudy met his wife Tansy 25 years ago, when the pair were working in the kitchen of a French restaurant.
It was a familiar job for Rudy, who has worked in kitchens all of his life. His grandmother ran a successful eatery in Mexico for 60 years, where the now 56-year-old spent his childhood.
After moving to the UK with his wife, Rudy decided that the time was right to open his own business - and the hunt for a venue began.
“It’s something I felt I needed to do,” said Rudy. “I grew up in the restaurant business, my grandmother ran one in Mexico for 60 years. Because of that, I’ve always felt comfortable working in restaurants - it’s what I know!”
The restaurant was named after Rudy’s mother, Lupe, who worked in the restaurant with his grandmother and can be seen in the vibrant logo of the eatery.
After securing a roadside venue on Cardigan Road and painting it in the sun-soaked colours of his home country, the team were ready to open. It was an instant hit.
“We’ve always tried to keep it as close to the food in Mexico as possible and only want to do the most authentic dishes,” said Rudy. “We had a very good reception from people, we very lucky with that.
“There was a lot of excitement about opening the restaurant, but we were also nervous. Even though I’d worked in restaurants for many years, I’d never worked on this side of things - I’d always been working for someone else.”
The menu came together naturally, Rudy explained. He said: “A lot of the recipes were from my grandma.
“I put enfrijoladas on the menu for the simple reason that my kids grew up with them. My kids were still young and I said I’d cook this and when they come over they would have something to eat.
“And I love fish, so there is a lot of fish on the menu. I grew up by the sea in Veracruz. It’s on the coast. It’s close to Mexico City.
“I often go back every year to get new ideas to bring onto the menu. This weekend, we’re cooking posole which is like soup which is made with pork.”
Rudy and Tansy have three children, two of whom work in the restaurant. He said: “We’re together 24/7, but we’re not on top of each other. It is really nice.”
He could not pinpoint a favourite moment from the last eight years, but said that it’s always a joy when the restaurant is full.
“You want to be busy, don’t you? It’s a nice sensation, because you know that what you’re doing for living is what you love.”
