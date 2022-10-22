Cross Gates, Garforth, Kippax, Methley, Seacroft and Swillington are all featured in this rewind to 1996, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Enjoy these photo memories from around East Leeds in 1996. PIC: Mel Hulme
Pupils and staff West Garforth Junior School said farewell to Dorothy Langley (pictured with flowers)in July 1996 who was retiring from the kitchens after 20 years.
This is Seacroft's own Robert Harvey who was celebrating in September 1996 after being crowned the new British Junior Karate champion.
Garforth CC pictured in May 1996. They played in Division 2 of the Leeds League. Back row, from left, are Nigel Edwards, Gary Edwards, Dave Hunt, Nigel Booth, Ian Taylor, Chris Townsley (scorer). Front row, from left, are Mark Gummerson, Brian Butterworth, Phil Wood, Graeme Buckle, Richard Atkin and Chris Wright
