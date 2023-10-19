Little Leeds Roundhay: Team behind Leeds Deli opens new children's cafe with play area and gift shop
Little Leeds, in Chelwood Drive, will be a world of excitement for kids – with a slide, climbing wall and plenty of toys.
And although it is bound to become the café of choice for local toddlers, it is unlike any soft play centre as the space has been tastefully designed with Scandi-style wood and a shop selling independent brands.
The idea for the café came from the team behind the hugely popular Leeds Deli, which stands next door to the new venue. Owners Tory Fox-Hill and Nick Colley were keen to expand and open a space dedicated to families.
Georgina Edwards, who works at the deli, said: “It has been so exciting watching the café come together. Everyone is really looking forward to it opening. The space is really chic and colourful. It’s somewhere adults will love to come as well as kids.”
Ahead of Little Leeds opening this month, our photographer Simon Hulme dropped by for a look around. Here are the best pictures –