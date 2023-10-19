Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Little Leeds Roundhay: Team behind Leeds Deli opens new children's cafe with play area and gift shop

A new children’s café in Roundhay is set to open, where parents can enjoy a coffee while the little ones play.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 19th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Little Leeds, in Chelwood Drive, will be a world of excitement for kids – with a slide, climbing wall and plenty of toys.

And although it is bound to become the café of choice for local toddlers, it is unlike any soft play centre as the space has been tastefully designed with Scandi-style wood and a shop selling independent brands.

The idea for the café came from the team behind the hugely popular Leeds Deli, which stands next door to the new venue. Owners Tory Fox-Hill and Nick Colley were keen to expand and open a space dedicated to families.

Georgina Edwards, who works at the deli, said: “It has been so exciting watching the café come together. Everyone is really looking forward to it opening. The space is really chic and colourful. It’s somewhere adults will love to come as well as kids.”

Ahead of Little Leeds opening this month, our photographer Simon Hulme dropped by for a look around. Here are the best pictures –

Tory Fox-Hill and Georgina Edwards, from the team behind the hugely popular Leeds Deli, are set to open Little Leeds, in Chelwood Drive, later this month.

1. Little Leeds

Tory Fox-Hill and Georgina Edwards, from the team behind the hugely popular Leeds Deli, are set to open Little Leeds, in Chelwood Drive, later this month. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Opening the new café follows a £20,000 fundraiser to help build the new space for little ones and grown ups.

2. Little Leeds

Opening the new café follows a £20,000 fundraiser to help build the new space for little ones and grown ups. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The new café has been designed as a space that parents will enjoy as much as the kids.

3. Little Leeds

The new café has been designed as a space that parents will enjoy as much as the kids. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
It's set to become the café of choice for local toddlers.

4. Little Leeds

It's set to become the café of choice for local toddlers. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page