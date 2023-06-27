Leeds Deli, in Chelwood Drive, announced plans earlier this month to open a second café next door aimed at families with young children. It will have a soft play area, a shop selling toys and fancy dress, and a space that can be hired out for children’s workshops and classes.

Following a month of fundraising, the team at the popular eatery have raked in more than £11,500 – although their donations page will only be open for two more days.

Georgina Edwards, who works at the deli, said: “We’re so pleased with the progress and we’re incredibly overwhelmed by the support. It has been brilliant.

Nick Colley and Tory Fox-Hill with their eldest son, Harper, outside the new venue.

“And it’s not just the money – people in the community have been saying things like, ‘I’ve got a massive drill you can have’, or ‘I can come and paint the new space on Thursday’. Loads of people have been volunteering their time.”

Leeds Deli opened in 2021 at the height of the pandemic and has since become a firm favourite for people living in the north of the city. In the corner of the shop, there is a small playpen for children, but owners Tory Fox-Hill and Nick Colley were keen to expand and open a space dedicated to families – which is how the idea for ‘Little Leeds’ came about.

So far in the space next door, walls have been knocked down, a colourful mural has been painted, and play equipment has been designed.

The fundraiser, that will close on Thursday (June 29), included as incentives a range of pledges and rewards for supporters, such as a year’s supply of pizza. The promise of the Italian treat for an entire 12 months proved popular, with five people signing up in return for their support. In total, 217 pledges have been made by deli customers.

A mural has been painted at the new Little Leeds cafe, with plans for regular customers to feature in the design.