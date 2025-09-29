Walk for Ucha Oonu: Leeds restaurant Uyare launches campaign rewarding lunchtime walkers with free meals

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Sep 2025, 10:51 BST
A Leeds-based Indian restaurant is encouraging people in the city to be more active during the workday with a new wellness initiative.

Uyare’s new Walk for Ucha Oonu campaign rewards customers for getting active, offering Kerala-inspired lunches as an incentive.

Diners can earn discounts based on the number of steps they take during their lunch break.

Trade in steps taken for a discounted - or free - lunch.placeholder image
Trade in steps taken for a discounted - or free - lunch. | Uyare/National World

General manager Abijith Ajith said, “We believe food should not only taste good but also do good. By encouraging people to step away from their desks, take a walk, and enjoy a nourishing Kerala-style lunch, we hope to inspire healthier habits, stronger connections, and happier workdays.”

Ucha Oonu translates to “afternoon meal” in Malayalam, a language native to Kerala in South India. Uyare’s menu features three vegetable curries, Kerala-style grilled fish, chicken or lamb curry, pappadoms, pickles, rice, and a dosa.

Mr Ajith said the campaign is designed to promote the benefits of walking - from boosting physical health to reducing stress.

He added: “Stepping away from the office and enjoying a proper lunch not only aids digestion and energy but also fosters stronger team bonds and better well-being overall.”

Available from Tuesday to Friday until November 15, the Walk for Ucha Oonu campaign offers rewards based on step count: starting at 500 steps for 5 percent off and building up to 10,000 steps for a free Ucha Oonu lunch. The rewards are granted when proof of steps is shown on either a phone or a smart device.

