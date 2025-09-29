Walk for Ucha Oonu: Leeds restaurant Uyare launches campaign rewarding lunchtime walkers with free meals
Uyare’s new Walk for Ucha Oonu campaign rewards customers for getting active, offering Kerala-inspired lunches as an incentive.
Diners can earn discounts based on the number of steps they take during their lunch break.
General manager Abijith Ajith said, “We believe food should not only taste good but also do good. By encouraging people to step away from their desks, take a walk, and enjoy a nourishing Kerala-style lunch, we hope to inspire healthier habits, stronger connections, and happier workdays.”
Ucha Oonu translates to “afternoon meal” in Malayalam, a language native to Kerala in South India. Uyare’s menu features three vegetable curries, Kerala-style grilled fish, chicken or lamb curry, pappadoms, pickles, rice, and a dosa.
Mr Ajith said the campaign is designed to promote the benefits of walking - from boosting physical health to reducing stress.
He added: “Stepping away from the office and enjoying a proper lunch not only aids digestion and energy but also fosters stronger team bonds and better well-being overall.”
Available from Tuesday to Friday until November 15, the Walk for Ucha Oonu campaign offers rewards based on step count: starting at 500 steps for 5 percent off and building up to 10,000 steps for a free Ucha Oonu lunch. The rewards are granted when proof of steps is shown on either a phone or a smart device.