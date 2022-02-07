The family-owned Chaophraya, in Swinegate, will show participants how to cook their favourite Thai dishes, following a successful trial at the end of last year.

The cookery masterclasses, which will be held in the upper restaurant area, will bring guests together to learn how to cook authentic Thai dishes, from start to finish, while mastering the art of culinary skills transferable to any kitchen.

Running every Sunday, the class teaches participants how to make one of five starters and mains including some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes; Thai Green Curry, Pad Thai, Papaya Salad, Tom Yum Thai Soup, Spring Rolls and Massaman Curry.

Leading the cooking classes is their experienced head chef who has been trained by the owner and executive chef of the restaurant group, Kim Kaewraikhot.

Kim said: “We are so excited to launch the new cookery classes here at Chaophraya Leeds.

"We have taken the time to perfect these classes so that our guests feel a true taste of all that Thailand has to offer throughout their experience.

"The recipes we have chosen to teach are made with the freshest ingredients and showcase a variety of skills throughout the different sessions.

"Our guests can put their culinary skills to the test, or simply enjoy creating a classic Thai dish in a group environment.

“The best Thai food comes from using the freshest ingredients, along with the skillful art of preparation and combining the right ingredients at the right time to create an exceptional dish.

"Our live cooking classes provide the necessary education, facilities and approach to help participants master the art of Thai cooking.

“The classes are very fun and relaxed and provide the perfect gift for a loved one – particularly couples looking for something a little different this Valentine’s Day.”

The classes launched on Sunday with ‘A Royal Occasion’ class of Steamed Dumplings and Massaman Curry.

What to expect from the cooking masterclass

The Chaophraya cooking masterclass will welcome participants with a fruit punch on arrival, before being given an introduction to Thai ingredients and where to source them.

The lead chef will then provide a demonstration on how to prepare and cook each course, before participants try their hand themselves.

Participants will be given a recipe pack which includes a step-by-step guide on how to create the meal, as well as a full list of ingredients and equipment required.

The masterclass will be made up of 5-12 people and each person will learn to cook one starter and one main. The session will be around two hours and will conclude with a tasting session.

How to book

Classes start at £69 and for more information on how to book visit the website.

When booking, it is compulsory to include any dietary requirements, to ensure you have everything you need on the day. All equipment, ingredients and aprons are provided.