Work has begun to transform the premises, adjacent to the The Ivy in the Victoria Quarter, into a glamorous day-to-night venue,

There are currently three branches of Ivy Asia in Manchester's Spinningfields and in Chelsea and St Paul's in London.

They serve Asian-inspired theatrical cocktails alongside a selection of small sharing dishes, with show-stopping decor including an antique gold-mirrored bar, gold-gilt ceiling and luxurious Asian fabrics.

The menu includes a wide-range of spirits including a Japanese whisky collection, as well as dishes such as flamed wagyu with ponzu and black truffle, steamed edamame with matcha salt and char sui braised pork wonton with sake, lime and chilli.

