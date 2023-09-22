Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds takeaways: 11 of the best places for Chinese food across the city according to Google reviews

Fancy fried rice, noodles or spring rolls this weekend?
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

We’ve rounded up a list of some of the best-rated Chinese takeaways across the city according to Google reviews – from Kirkstall and Bramley to Pudsey.

Among the best there is Dinner Box Chinese And Cantonese Takeaway in Kirkstall, with an expansive menu including everything from chow mein and fried rice to prawn and chicken dishes, as well as a wide range of vegetarian options.

Silver Vase, in Chapel Allerton, is also on the list with customers raving about the delicious food and quality customer service.

Here are 11 top-rated Chinese takeaways and what customers had to say about them.

Dinner Box Chinese and Cantonese Takeaway, in Kirkstall, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 137 Google reviews. It serves classic dishes, vegetarian alternatives as well as Hong Kong style dishes. A customer at DInner Box said: "Lovely food, good portion sizes. Ordered and said an hour delivery but came within 45 mins. Munch box had plenty in & everything else was really tasty."

Open Kitchen, in Guiseley, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 122 Google reviews. It serves a range of rice and noodle dishes as well as some English dishes. A customer at Open Kitchen said: "Best Chinese around! It’s fairly cheap compared to other places and the portion sizes are absolutely huge! We got a free portion of salt and pepper chips, salt and pepper chicken wings, as well as free spring rolls. Super impressed with this place."

Happy House, in Meanwood, has a rating of 4.3 from 61 Google reviews. It serves a wide range of meat and vegetable dishes as well as some Thai cuisines. A customer at Happy House said: "I ate here last Friday and needless to say this place is going to become a family tradition! The food was phenomenal! Tried quite a few dishes here and really enjoyed the spring rolls, they were crispy and cooked to perfection. Will definitely return here again with the rest of my family."

