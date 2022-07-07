Leeds sports bar Brotherhood is changing its name to Sisterhood this summer to celebrate women's live sport.

The Sisterhood campaign will include live screenings of the biggest games and matches; from the UEFA Women’s Euros to darts and boxing, all shown simultaneously at Brotherhood Leeds and Manchester.

The Brotherhood is one of only a small handful of female-owned sports bars in the UK, created by lifelong sports fanatic Seema Dhiman.

Seema set up the cult brand after spotting a gap in the market for a more inviting and inclusive sports bar, and has seen both venues grow exponentially over the years.

Speaking ahead of the Sisterhood campaign, Seema said: ‘’As a lifelong fan of sport, I’ve always had a passion for watching exceptional football, boxing, and tennis, whether played by men or women.

"Supporting women’s sport is nothing new at The Brotherhood - we’ve done it since day one - but, sadly it’s taking the rest of the industry far too long to catch up."

Kicking off the Sisterhood summer in style is the iconic Wimbledon tournament.

Guests will be able to witness the likes of Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova and Ash Barty working their magic on the court until July 10, with a selection of Wimbledon cocktails available to sip throughout the tournament.

Football fans are also set for a scorcher this year with anticipation building for the UEFA Women's Euro tournament, which will see Manchester City Captain Steph Houghton passing the armband over to Arsenal's Leah Williamson.

Brotherhood will be screening every single game of the UEFA Women’s tournament.

"The time when girls who wanted to play football had no option other than to join a boys’ team is over," said Seema.

"We are now raising a generation of women who feel empowered from an early age. I happen to be a huge boxing fan and will be in the bar cheering on Katie Taylor’s next fight.’

‘’I’m looking forward to inviting both existing patrons and new customers to watch some world-class women’s sport this summer and am proud team Brotherhood are doing our bit to show women they can achieve anything they set their mind to.’’