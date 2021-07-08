Leeds smash burger eatery Big Buns opens new kitchen at The Brewery Tap pub

Big Buns burgers

Launched by the brothers behind the Falafel Guys, Big Buns began as a delivery business in January - serving smash burgers and loaded fries.

Big Buns has closed its original home in Distrikt bar after announcing a collaboration with The Brewery Tap in New Station Street.

The vendor's site in Call Lane's Brooklyn Bar will remain open and deliveries are available seven days a week from 11am to 10pm.

Big Buns burgers are made with 3.5oz 28 day dry-aged smash patties, stacked with toppings including American cheese, dill pickle, housemade BB burger sauce and crispy shallots.

Vegetarian and vegan options are available with Falafel Guys falafel patties.

Co-owner Ahmed Ramzy said: "When we started, we knew we wanted to expand and explore new venues. The Brewery Tap is a great location for our brand, it's a great spot for friends and families.

"We are also located near the train station, so those waiting for their trains can grab a burger and fries to go."

Nial Moran, assistant manager at The Brewery Tap, added: "We're very excited here at The Brewery Tap to not only be serving again, but also to be collaborating with Big Buns.

"Amazing burgers and fries, washed down with our selection of beers, what more could you want?"