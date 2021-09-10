The Leeds suburb boasts some fabulous restaurants, from fancy bistros to cheap and cheerful Indian restaurants. Here we reveal the top 10 restaurants in Headingley, according to reviews on Tripadvisor.
1. De Baga
Goan restaurant De Baga offers fine-dining in a casual atmosphere in the heart of Headingley. The menu is centred around rice, seafood, coconut, vegetables and chicken - seasoned with traditional south Indian spices. The Konkani seafood curry, coastal fish served in a creamy coconut sauce, is a winner.
2. Kuala Lumpur
Enjoy authentic Malaysian cuisine at this cosy restaurant tucked away on Bennett Road, just off Otley Road. It serves popular Malaysian dishes such as karipap (deep fried curry puff dumplings stuffed with chicken and potato), roti canai (paratha breads served with dipping sauce), chicken satay and plenty more.
3. Heaney and Mill
This family-run restaurant has roots in Otley Road dating back to 1966 and it’s as popular as ever. The menus celebrate local produce, from the corn-fed chicken with a mushroom pie and truffle mashed potato, to the salt-aged lamb rump with bacon and parmesan gnocchi.
4. Voujon
This Indian restaurant has drawn in high praise on Tripadvisor. One reviewer said: "Menus were extensive and all mains and starters were well-cooked and tasted wonderful. My lamb biriani was tasty and lamb tender, it was served with a side of vegetable curry"