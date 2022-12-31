News you can trust since 1890
Leeds restaurants: The 15 best places to eat in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews from customers

We might be bias, but we think Leeds is the foodie capital of the North.

By Abbey Maclure
4 minutes ago

Entries for our annual Oliver Awards are now open, celebrating the finest restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes and more in the city. It’s a chance to celebrate the the vibrant food and drink scene our city has to offer, with 15 award categories that businesses can enter into.

As we close 2022, the following restaurants are rated the best places to eat in Leeds on Tripadvisor. Here’s what customers had to say...

1. Best Leeds restaurants

The following Leeds restaurants have the highest ratings on Tripadvisor

2. Dastaan, Adel

A customer at Dastaan, Adel, said: "Fantastic - possibly the best curry I’ve ever had. Exceptional service. Victoria was a brilliant, attentive and knowledgable waiter."

3. Falafel Guys, city centre

A customer at Falafel Guys, city centre, said: "Best falafel in Leeds (/yorkshire?!). Really delicious, filling and tasty. Perfect for a quick bite - and the nicest hummus too!"

4. Riva Blu, city centre

A customer at Riva Blu, now in the site of the former Gino D'Acampo restaurant (pictured), said: "Really lovely meal ate all of it our waiter was very nice and helpful as my mum didn’t know what to pick so he recommended some of the food options to my his name was Jimmy. Very beautiful restaurant as well."

