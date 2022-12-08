Celebrating the finest restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes, takeaways and chefs in the city, the annual food and drink awards are coming back with a bang - following a record year in 2022.

The Awards, now in their 14th year, are a chance to highlight Leeds’ outstanding hospitality sector - and the hard-working people behind it. Businesses can enter into 15 different categories, from Best Fine Dining Experience to Newcomer of the Year.

A panel of industry experts will then review the nominations, whittling them down to a shortlist. The winners will be announced at a glitzy ceremony at Headingley Stadium on Monday March 20 - and one finalist will be crowned the Overall Restaurant of the Year.

Leeds restaurant Tharavadu celebrate winning Best Speciality at the Oliver Awards 2022 (Photo: Simon Hulme)

YEP Editor Joseph Keith said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Oliver Awards 2023, celebrating our city's outstanding food and drink scene which has helped to make Leeds the North's foodie capital.

“The 2022 event was the first since the pandemic and was our most successful yet, bringing in a record number of nominations and guests. Since then, Leeds has bounced back tremendously. We’ve seen new businesses open, from street food vendors to fine-dining restaurants, and customers have flocked back to support their old favourites.

“Now is the time to spread the word that the YEP's Oliver Awards are back for 2023 - and encourage your favourite Leeds restaurants, bars, cafes and venues to enter.”

Any business with an LS postcode, and/or within the Leeds City Council district, can enter on the Oliver Awards website. Entries close on February 6.

Chef Jono with his two Oliver Awards at the 2022 ceremony

The full list of categories is as follows: Best Cafe/Deli, Best Bar, Best World Restaurant, Best Speciality, Best Hotel Restaurant, Best Pub or Brewery, Best Takeaway, Best Fine Dining Experience, Best Family Friendly, Newcomer of the Year, Best Dog-Friendly Venue, Sustainability Award, Best Customer Service, Outstanding Contribution Award, Chef of the Year.

