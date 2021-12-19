Leeds restaurants: How to cook this wild mushroom and truffle ravioli from The Crown at Boston Spa
The head chef at The Crown at Boston Spa has shared his recipe for a simple pasta dish exclusively with Yorkshire Evening Post readers.
Fabio Giuliano, 29, has recently taken over the kitchen at the Leeds gastropub - which reopened in May following a £1.2milllion renovation.
Fabio's wild mushroom ravioli is cooked in just four steps and requires just over 10 minutes of cooking time, perfect for lunch or a mid-week dinner.
Watch his video tutorial above and follow along at home.
Ingredients: 150g wild mushrooms; 2 egg pasta sheets; parmesan; truffle oil; 400ml water
For the sauce: 1 tbsp butter; 2 tbsp water (from pasta); fresh sage
Method:
Cook off the wild mushrooms in a frying pan with the truffle oil.
Once cooked, take a pasta sheet and place the wild mushrooms in small piles with a space between each.
Take another pasta sheet and place on top. Using a drop of water, press down around the edges and between to form parcels.
Place the ravioli parcels into the boiling water and cook for approx 8 minutes. Meanwhile, place butter and sage into a frying pan while adding a few tablespoons of the water from the pasta
Once the pasta is cooked, drain and add to the butter/sage sauce and toss well for a further 3 minutes
Serve and finish with fresh sage and a sprinkling of parmesan
To watch Fabio cook the recipe in a video tutorial, visit www.yorkshireveningpost.co.uk