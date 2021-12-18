Fabio Giuliano was part of the kitchen team who brought the pub back to life after it had stood vacant for more than nine years.

With an open kitchen, private dining space and an impressive conservatory, it's now run by Leeds-based pub company Further Afield - and has been a hit with locals who were delighted to see the revival of the former hotel.

Fabio, 29, was born in the Apulia region of Italy before moving to the UK five years ago.

Fabio Giuliano, 29, is the newly-appointed head chef at The Crown at Boston Spa (Photo: James Hardisty)

"My grandmother showed me everything with learning to cook," he told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"The first dish I made was tagliatelle Bolognese, a classic. I was really young and it was a bit of a disaster, the pasta was a bit salty!

“But my grandmother always believed in me and encouraged me, telling me I could do better next time.”

As Fabio and his team prepare for Christmas, he is excited to share the joy of the festive season with his customers (Photo: James Hardisty)

Fabio got his first taste of an Italian kitchen when he was 14, later moving to Paris where he spent a year learning classical French techniques.

He has worked at Ask Italian and Lucia Bar and Grill in York before joining The Crown as its sous chef last summer.

That amalgamation of influences has shaped Fabio's new menus, which he unveiled last month after being promoted to the pub's head chef.

“I really appreciate how they believe in me," he said.

“It was a good chance to develop my career, so I try to give my best to the place and the people of Boston Spa, making exclusive fusion dishes and trying to offer something different.

“We offer a bit of everything on the menu. I like to mix Italian, French and English techniques to make something fancy and we offer Thai dishes, like a chilli beef salad with Thai spices.

"It works well, people love the food here. It’s a good start for what's to come."

The eclectic menu offers surprises you might not expect at a British gastropub, but it's The Crown's roast dinners that have earned it the most praise.

As Fabio and his team prepare for Christmas - which many of the chefs will spend away from their families - he is excited to share the joy of the festive season with his customers.

Fabio added: “On the Christmas menu we have great signature dishes, like Turkey ballotine wrapped with cranberry stuffing, nice gravy, potatoes and mixed veg.

“I’m Catholic so Christmas is really important for me. I want to share all my happiness with the guests, offering them an exclusive moment when they come in, so they can feel at home and enjoy a meal with family and friends.

"Especially in the pandemic, it’s hard to get those moments. It’s nice for guests to forget about the pandemic and enjoy that time.

“I’ve built a nice team and they are my family here. We want the kitchen staff to feel welcome and have a great moment here too.

“I want to say thanks to everybody for making this a nice experience for me.”