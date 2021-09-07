Tripadvisor has announced its award winners for the Travellers' Choice awards this year.
The awards compile the best attractions, hotels and restaurants in cities across the UK according to guest reviews.
Here are some of the best places to eat in Leeds, according to Tripadvisor.
1. Nawaab
Rated 4.5/5 (901 reviews).
"We ate in this restaurant whilst staying in Leeds for a couple of nights. Food was superb- rich sauces and meltingly tender meat. It had a real depth of flavour whilst also managing to taste fresh."
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. El Bareto
Rated 4.5/5 (389 reviews).
"Amazing from start to finish! Very fresh and well cooked dishes ! Squid - nice portion, very tasty, crunchy and fresh! Prawns exceptional! ( well good balance between herbs and lemon!) lamb as main to die for!"
Photo: James Hardisty
3. A Nation of Shopkeepers
Rated 4.5/5 (718 reviews).
"We spent a lovely few hours eating and drinking in the pubs outdoor space and a warm evening. The beer options and quality has always been great here, but it was our first time eating here. We weren't disappointed. The home made nacho's and pizza was excellent."
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Kendell's Bistro
Rated 4.5/5 (2136 reviews).
"Loved every minute of our first trip to Kendell's. Can't believe we've live in Leeds for 12 years and have never been even though it's been recommended to us by friends many times. The food really was excellent."
Photo: Simon Hulme