Emba: Leeds restaurant earns place in prestigious Michelin Guide - joining list of top dining spots
Emba, the canal‑side gastrobar at Granary Wharf, has been included in the latest edition of the guide, which celebrates outstanding places to eat across the UK.
Inspectors praised the restaurant and its founder, chef‑restaurateur Liz Cottam.
“She is visibly hands‑on in both the kitchen and the stylish, Nordic‑esque dining room, leading her service team with an eye for detail,” the guide said.
“The menu mixes small and large plates that would lend themselves to sharing - but for the menu’s ‘greatest hits’, the set tasting option will serve you well.
“The crab and kaffir lime soufflé shows off the kitchen’s skill, with its satisfying punch of brown crab deftly cut by the tartness of the lime.”
The recognition means Emba now sits alongside Ox Club, Bavette, Forde, Prashad and The Box Tree in representing Leeds in the guide.
Liz opened Emba earlier this year following the success of her previous ventures Home and The Owl.
It offers a menu of small and large sharing plates, as well as a tasting menu designed to showcase the kitchen’s strengths.
