This is the fourth year Fleur Restaurant, located in The Light shopping centre, has released a festive menu ahead of the Christmas period.

During the launch on November 7, its signature pink cheese samosa, flavoursome Kerala spiced salmon and its most popular brunch dish, French toast was served. Other winter additions to the menu include slow braised lamb steak and sirloin steak.

Fleur will also be serving bang bang chicken wings or organic scrambled tofu bao buns to start, followed by tangy chicken jalfrezi or king prawn udon noodles. Dessert options include saffron milk cake or warm chocolate fondant.

Bobby Geetha, founder and Masterchef finalist, is of Keralan heritage which is reflected in the restaurant’s menus. He said: “I call upon my heritage and experience for a lot of the dishes here so we often take middle eastern spices and mix them with what is local. Because we love to champion local yorkshire produce, just with our own twist.”

The restaurant will also be introducing a new cocktail menu. Customers can try the Baileys delight, a dessert cocktail with sweet vanilla cream, and the White chocolate Manhattan, a chocolate vermouth based drink, among others this winter. Customers are welcome to purchase a bottomless drinks package which include delights such as old fashioneds’, Moscow mules and mango coconut martinis.

Fleurs’ new winter menu can be enjoyed A La Carte or as part of their set dinner offering and is priced at £19.95 for two courses or £24.95 for three courses, available daily from 5:30pm.