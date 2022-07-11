Award-winning chefs Nand Kishor and Sanjay Gour promise to bring a "Mayfair fine-dining experience" to the North - serving dishes from across the Indian subcontinent.

Dastaan will open in Adel later this month.

The duo behind the restaurant made their names as head chefs of Michelin-starred Gymkhana in Mayfair.

It will be the pair's second restaurant, after opening their first in Epsom, Surrey, in 2017.

The restaurant was awarded a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide in its first year and currently features in the Michelin Guide, Hardens and the AA Guide.

It offers a casual setting with an open kitchen, but the Leeds restaurant will be more up-market.

The general manager of Dastaan Leeds, Yorkshire-based Anurag Singh, has worked closely with the Nand and Sanjay in Epsom.

He said: "We were looking to open a new restaurant and Leeds is the obvious choice, the food scene is really good.

"But we want to make it even better. We are bringing something new - an upmarket, fine dining experience.

“Mayfair is on a different level, where at an Indian Michelin restaurant you can pay £200-£300 per person.

"Our prices, without alcohol, will be from around £30 to £40 a head.”

The Leeds menu will include lamb chops with kasundi mustard mooli and chicken lollypop with chilli, garlic and tomato chutney.

There will be a big seafood offering, including fish and pink prawns with amritsari dill and ginger raita and a monkfish, fennel and cucumber salad, with mint chutney and pine nuts.

The wine list will include vegan options, served alongside cocktails, spirits and a range of Kirkstall Brewery beers.

"We don't plan to open a chain of Dastaan restaurants all over the country," Anurag added.

"We want to deliver something personal, that we can manage ourselves.

"Because Epsom was our first venture it was basic in design.

"The Leeds restaurant will be more upmarket and more refined. It's a great location and looks beautiful and we can't wait to start serving up some fantastic new dishes.”