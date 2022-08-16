Leeds restaurant Bill’s launches new bottomless brunch offer this month
Leeds restaurant and bar Bill’s has launched a brand new bottomless brunch offer this month.
Including bottomless prosecco and breakfast favourites like bacon and maple syrup pancakes and sliced avocado on toast, the new ‘Bottomless Prosecco to Beat The Heat’ offer runs on Saturdays and Sundays between 11.30am and 5pm.
Each session lasts 90 minutes, with brunch-goers only paying for the cost of the bottomless prosecco – £16.50 per person – not their meal.
The full menu of mains available each weekend can be found on Bill’s website, and goes far beyond the classic breakfast treats usually on offer.
Main meals include halloumi and eggs, tasty garden plates and plenty of options for vegans and vegetarians.
To book in for Bill’s bottomless brunch head to www.bills-website.co.uk/.
Bill’s Restaurant is located on 1 Albion Pl, Leeds LS1 6JL and is open from 8am Monday to Saturday, and from 9am on Sundays.