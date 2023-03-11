Leeds is proudly home to many great pubs and we’re revisiting some of the lost boozers of the city. These iconic pubs in Armley have now vanished from LS12 – but reminders of their existence still remain.

Some of the watering holes were demolished or found a new use when they closed for the last time. From a pub located on a street which has now vanished entirely, to another which burnt down in a major fire, there are interesting stories behind each of these former boozers.

Watch the video above as we visit the sites of six pubs we have lost in Armley – and look at what remains.