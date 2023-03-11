Leeds pubs: What remains of the Armley pubs we have loved and lost and the stories behind them
They may have fallen by the wayside but for many will always evoke happy times of a misspent youth or a sense of community and belonging.
Leeds is proudly home to many great pubs and we’re revisiting some of the lost boozers of the city. These iconic pubs in Armley have now vanished from LS12 – but reminders of their existence still remain.
Some of the watering holes were demolished or found a new use when they closed for the last time. From a pub located on a street which has now vanished entirely, to another which burnt down in a major fire, there are interesting stories behind each of these former boozers.
Watch the video above as we visit the sites of six pubs we have lost in Armley – and look at what remains.