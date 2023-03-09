They are the Leeds pubs which found a new lease of life after last orders were called.
2. Florence Nightingale
Remember the Florence Nightingale pub on Beckett Street in Leeds? It was demolished after a gas explosion in 2008.
3. The Fforde Grene
The Fforde Grene pub in Harehills was built in 1938 and for many years was one of Leeds’s main music venues. By the early years of the 21st century its reputation had nosedived as it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour. It closed for good following a drugs raid in 2004 and three years later came the announcement that it was being turned into a supermarket.
4. The Marquis of Granby
This pub on Eastgate, piuctured in August 1984, was converted into a shop and offices.
