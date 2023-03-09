News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

What became of these 17 former Leeds pubs

They are the Leeds pubs which found a new lease of life after last orders were called.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
17 hours ago

This photo gallery focuses on the watering holes which were either demolished or found a new use when they closed for the last time. They cover all four corners of the city with many finding a different use from office space through to supermarket and beauty salons. Which did you drink in back in the day? READ MORE: 17 of the last ‘proper’ old-school pubs which are still open in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

They are the Leeds pubs which found a new lease of life after last orders were called.

1. Leeds pubs

They are the Leeds pubs which found a new lease of life after last orders were called.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Remember the Florence Nightingale pub on Beckett Street in Leeds? It was demolished after a gas explosion in 2008.

2. Florence Nightingale

Remember the Florence Nightingale pub on Beckett Street in Leeds? It was demolished after a gas explosion in 2008.

Photo: Matthew Page

Photo Sales
The Fforde Grene pub in Harehills was built in 1938 and for many years was one of Leeds’s main music venues. By the early years of the 21st century its reputation had nosedived as it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour. It closed for good following a drugs raid in 2004 and three years later came the announcement that it was being turned into a supermarket.

3. The Fforde Grene

The Fforde Grene pub in Harehills was built in 1938 and for many years was one of Leeds’s main music venues. By the early years of the 21st century its reputation had nosedived as it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour. It closed for good following a drugs raid in 2004 and three years later came the announcement that it was being turned into a supermarket.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
This pub on Eastgate, piuctured in August 1984, was converted into a shop and offices.

4. The Marquis of Granby

This pub on Eastgate, piuctured in August 1984, was converted into a shop and offices.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Leeds