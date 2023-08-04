Leeds is known for its eclectic bars and pubs serving delicious drinks – but where are the best pubs to grab a bite?
1. 11 best pubs for food in Leeds
2. The Scarborough Hotel
A customer at The Scarborough Hotel, city centre, said: "The Scarborough is fantastic - friendly & helpful staff, delicious food & beer. It was our go-to place after a long day at the Ashes and for the 5 days, never disappointed. Highly recommend the fish and chips." Photo: Simon Hulme
3. The Adelphi
A customer at The Adelphi, Hunslet, said: "Here for work purposes. Had lunch and the cauliflower wings were amazing. Such and old world pub but amazingly clean and well maintained inside. We made use of the function room which would be perfect for a party in the future. Would definitely return." Photo: James Hardisty
4. The White Swan
A customer at The White Swan, city centre, said: "Pre theatre lunch and as always an excellent experience, Warm welcoming staff, Excellent food and 20% discount when you show them your theatre tickets so what’s not to like!!! Whenever I am in Leeds I always eat here, I love this place." Photo: Google