Leeds pubs: 11 best pubs for food according to TripAdvisor reviews including Adelphi and White Swan

Leeds is known for its eclectic bars and pubs serving delicious drinks – but where are the best pubs to grab a bite?
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Whether you are craving Yorkshire puddings, Sunday’s roast or fish and chips, Leeds pubs have you covered.

Here are the 11 best pubs in the city for food – from the Scarborough Hotel, which has just celebrated its 200 years anniversary, to the Adelphi, known for its distinct period decor.

Here are the 11 best pubs for food in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. 11 best pubs for food in Leeds

A customer at The Scarborough Hotel, city centre, said: "The Scarborough is fantastic - friendly & helpful staff, delicious food & beer. It was our go-to place after a long day at the Ashes and for the 5 days, never disappointed. Highly recommend the fish and chips."

2. The Scarborough Hotel

A customer at The Adelphi, Hunslet, said: "Here for work purposes. Had lunch and the cauliflower wings were amazing. Such and old world pub but amazingly clean and well maintained inside. We made use of the function room which would be perfect for a party in the future. Would definitely return."

3. The Adelphi

A customer at The White Swan, city centre, said: "Pre theatre lunch and as always an excellent experience, Warm welcoming staff, Excellent food and 20% discount when you show them your theatre tickets so what’s not to like!!! Whenever I am in Leeds I always eat here, I love this place."

4. The White Swan

