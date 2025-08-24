Oyster culture here is nothing if not varied. In glossy restaurants, shells arrive glistening on beds of crushed ice, crowned with jewel-like garnishes. At the same time, classic market counters offer a more direct experience - the briny scent, the metallic snap of a knife, the cold taste of the sea. Each place has its own rhythm, its own interpretation of a perfect oyster.

I’ve loved the shucked delights for years, but the first I tried in Leeds were at The Cut & Craft, the opulent dining room where the seafood matches the grandeur of the majestic space.

Since then, I’ve tried them everywhere from kitchens recognised by the Michelin Guide to bustling food halls with a wait for oysters as long as the list of reasons to love them.

Part of the appeal is the taste itself - that perfect marriage of salt, sweetness and minerality - though I’ll admit a cultural fascination played its part. Seeing oysters enjoyed by glamorous circles at champagne-soaked soirées on reality TV probably sparked the same “I ought to like this” instinct I once had with olives. With oysters, though, there was no persuading required.

And while they may seem like a niche indulgence, exploring the city’s best spots can actually be a wonderful way to experience Leeds itself. So, here is our curated guide to the best of the best, featuring 10 of the most interesting spots to try oysters on your doorstep -

1 . Emba, Granary Wharf Barely three months old, Emba has already wooed Michelin inspectors from its light-filled Granary Wharf dining room. Here, oysters arrive as shimmering canvases for invention - from fermented mandarin, chilli and pandan, to shandy granita with lemon verbena, or roasted with chicken fat, Aleppo pepper, and the decadent pairing of bone marrow, pickled seaweed and toast.

2 . The Highland Laddie, Burley Another newcomer, The Highland Laddie has breathed new life into a Victorian redbrick on Cavendish Street, fusing traditional northern pub warmth with a creative, ambitious menu. The Lindisfarne oysters here are topped with pink pickled baby onion pearls.

3 . Lupton's Chop House, White Cloth Hall In the handsome surroundings of White Cloth Hall, Lupton's Chop House nods to the city's heritage while serving some of the freshest oysters. They are briny yet sweet, shucked to order and offered with a bright, tangy mignonette. It's a simple pleasure, elevated by the Grade II listed venue's historic-meets-modern charm.

4 . The Cut & Craft, King Edward Street The Cut & Craft dazzles with a touch of theatrical glamour. It's unsurprising that their Carlingford oysters are brimming with character - best savoured first unadorned, then with a lively mignonette or splash of Tabasco. There's also the Rockefeller style, with spinach, parmesan and breadcrumbs, served best alongside the bar's faultless Belvedere Martini.

5 . Hayes Seafood, Kirkgate Market For four decades, Hayes Seafood has been a cornerstone of Kirkgate Market, run with warmth and expertise by Cliff and Michelle Hocken. Two varieties of freshly shucked oysters are always on offer and served with lemon wedges or a dash of Tabasco. Honest, unfussy, and as fresh as the Yorkshire coast.