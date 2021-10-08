Oba Leeds serves up a delicious range of conceptual fusion dishes with presentation to match. Photo: Oba Leeds

Tucked away next to the South entrance of the Merrion Centre on Wade Lane, Oba Leeds has opened its doors to visitors after a year of transforming what was before a disused office block.

With no trace of its previous usage, Oba welcomes hungry guests into a new gorgeous setting of tasteful hanging lights, beautiful Japanese artwork and a spacious upstairs and downstairs dining area, with the kitchen in sight to guests on both floors.

For a main try the mouth-watering vegetable Japchae, or the piping hot Korean rice stone bowl Beef Bibimbap. Photo: Oba Leeds

Described as a Korean cuisine concept alongside Japanese fusion, this new addition to the higher end Leeds restaurant scene wows visitors with an extensive menu of meat, vegetarian and vegan starters, mains and side dishes that visitors can choose from to create their perfect dining experience.

Included on their new starters menu is classic tofu dish Hiyayako, which works wonders when combined with the moreish spinach salad Goma spinach.

For a main try the mouth-watering vegetable Japchae, or the piping hot Korean rice stone bowl Beef Bibimbap with vegetables, egg and Korean sweet chilli miso.

Oba focuses their attention on creating smaller, beautifully presented dishes that allow visitors to enjoy a combination from their menu and curate their own meal based on their mood.

Speaking with restaurant owners Hang Sing Hong, they emphasised the importance of creating a more paced service in Oba in comparison to larger chains that rush to get visitors in and out the door quickly.

Allowing time in between courses and space to enjoy each bite, the Oba experience centres around giving guests the time to get to know one another, and leave the restaurant not only satisfied from their meal but also with a closer connection to one another.

After trying a winning combination of the delicious dishes on the menu and bonding with friends, creamy desserts end each experience in the form of cheesecake or sesame and matcha ice cream, with vegan options also available.

Oba is now open for bookings through their website or by phone on 01132 44 29 56.

Find out more about Oba Leeds through their website.