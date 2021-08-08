House of Fu Leeds review: A slice of Tokyo and LA in Leeds as irresistible ramen comes to The Headrow
The opening of ramen bar House of Fu has been on my radar since I first heard of its plans to open before Covid hit.
And I was straight down there as soon as it opened its doors last month.
It's the brainchild of the team behind Belgrave Music Hall, Headrow House and Ox Club and the Fu concept started out as a pop-up.
Head chef Ben Iley spent nine years working at some of Japan's top restaurants.
There's space for around 50 diners with karaoke rooms and some outside space set to open later this year.
The decor is bright, clean and fun, a mix of neon lights and macrame plant hangers. It's the ultra-modern aesthetic of LA and Tokyo Ramen bars, rather than some dingy backstreet joint.
Gyoza, a selection of sides, ramen and rice bowls are the main items on the menu - with plenty of vegan options.
The vegan gyoza (£5) are as they should be - both crispy and chewy. The dipping sauce is delicious, although the shitake mushroom and kale filling could have packed more of a punch.
The crispy cauliflower (£5) is one of the highlights. The texture was fantastic, as was the hot sauce it had been drizzled in. It also comes with the Japanese Qp mayo, which you'd never guess was vegan.
For a main, I go for the Chicken Yuzu Ramen (£12). It looks fantastic - with the green of the nori seaweed, the deep amber of the ramen egg (which tasted amazing) and a tomato for good measure. The chicken comes in chashu form and is firm and moist with a lovely hint of smokiness to the skin.
The broth was light and flavoursome and it's filling too, with plenty of noodles in the bowl
One of my dining partners went for the Miso Tantan Ramen (£10), which comes with plant-based spiced mince, pak choi, toasted rye noodles and crunchy chilli oil. The rich red broth was a big hit.
My other companion chose the Spicy Tofu rice bowl (£10), which came with plant-based spiced mince and roast aubergine - a great combination.
There's a great range of Japanese inspired cocktails on offer, as well as plenty of sake - and local suppliers are well stocked behind the bar, too.
House of Fu is a great addition to the Headrow - and with even more to come in the form of the karaoke bar and the great potential in the outdoor space, it's sure to become a must visit.
Factfile
Address: 15-19 The Headrow, LS1 6PU
Telephone:0113 234 6907
Opening hours: Open daily from 11.30am
Website: https://www.hellohouseoffu.com/
Scores
Food: 8
Value: 8
Atmosphere: 7
Service: 7
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe