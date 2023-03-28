Shauna Cheetham, 20, of Swarcliffe, said she purchased the spaghetti bolognese pouch of baby food from the Tesco Extra in Seacroft on March 21 and went to feed it to her four-month-old daughter later that evening.

She said: “I put it in the microwave for 30 seconds and then I always check her food. I sieved through it and noticed this piece of metal. I called Tesco afterwards and they said we had to take it instore the day after.”

Ms Cheetham said that she went back to the store with her dad and raised the issue. She said: “I asked what’s going to happen as it’s dangerous. You could’ve killed my daughter if that got stuck in her windpipe. They said all they could do was put a complaint in to the higher ups.

Shauna Cheetham has called on Tesco to recall the spaghetti bolognese baby food pouches. Photo: Shauna Cheetham

"They offered me a refund but I said that if anything I want it all recalled. What if this was not the only one?”

She continued: “Dad asked what she thought it looked like and she said it could be part of the machine that’s fallen off. Dad said if that’s fallen off then what else has? She said that all she could do was apologise.

"If that’s fallen off then what else has? So many people use these pouches and you are playing Russian Roulette with their lives.”

Ms Cheetham said that the staff took her details but she is yet to here from Tesco. She said: “I was so angry. I would have kicked off in my dad wasn’t there. I was calm even though I was so angry inside. I could’ve been say in A&E because of that.

"It’s the fact I want something to be done about it. At least recall it and do further investigations to save a child’s life.”