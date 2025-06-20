5 . Engine Social Dining, Sowerby Bridge

The Michelin Guide said: "The menu of well-priced sharing plates may have a Spanish heart – from the boquerones to the croquetas – but also offers the opportunity to go on a global culinary journey. Start in Mexico with the generously topped tacos, fly over to Vietnam for the bánh mì prawn toast, then end up back in Blighty for sticky toffee pudding. Whatever you choose, it will burst with colour and flavour." | Google