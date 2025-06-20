From classic British cooking to cutting-edge tasting menus, the guide highlights both enduring favourites and exciting new arrivals.
Leeds itself holds its own, with several local gems earning well-deserved recognition - and even more outstanding spots just a short drive away.
To help you plan your next foodie adventure, we’ve rounded up 10 Michelin Guide recommended restaurants in and around Leeds that are well worth the journey.
Whether you’re after a cosy gastropub or a bold culinary experience, these picks are sure to impress -
1. The Box Tree, Ilkley
The Michelin Guide said: "The cooking these days comes in the form of a modern, creative tasting menu featuring dishes like their take on an 'arroz negro'. Service is formal and professional, while there's a choice between the 'Sommelier's' and 'Premium' wine flights to accompany the food." | Tony Johnson
2. Fifty Two, Harrogate
The Michelin Guide said: "There’s a playfulness running throughout, exemplified by ‘Dessert Islands Discs’, where guests can choose a track to play while the puddings are served. Those desserts are a highlight, with exquisite execution of dishes like brown butter custard tart with baked apple." | Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Ox Club, Leeds
The Michelin Guide said: "Utilising fire and smoke to enhance quality produce is the name of the game – with the 1kg côte de boeuf on hand if you're feeling flush – but the kitchen isn't afraid of adding in bold flavours too, as evidenced by the nduja with the oysters and the gochujang glaze on the crispy pig tails. Pleasingly, there's plenty of choice for vegetarians too." | James Hardisty
4. Paradise Cafe, Harrogate
The Michelin Guide said: "A smart, spacious café behind a garden centre; if it’s sunny, grab a seat on the terrace overlooking the lake. They’re open for breakfast, brunch and lunch, and the frequently changing menu offers seasonal dishes which are fresh, unfussy and full of flavour. Book the chef’s table to watch the kitchen at work." | Google
5. Engine Social Dining, Sowerby Bridge
The Michelin Guide said: "The menu of well-priced sharing plates may have a Spanish heart – from the boquerones to the croquetas – but also offers the opportunity to go on a global culinary journey. Start in Mexico with the generously topped tacos, fly over to Vietnam for the bánh mì prawn toast, then end up back in Blighty for sticky toffee pudding. Whatever you choose, it will burst with colour and flavour." | Google
6. Norman's Neighbourhood Kitchen, Kirkburton
The Michelin Guide said: "Rustic décor adds to the welcoming feel, as do the polite, helpful service team. The sharing plates offer great value and have a playful streak, as evidenced by the pig's cheek glazed in Henderson's Relish, the cult condiment from nearby Sheffield. The wine list is concise but, refreshingly, it’s all available by the glass – and the local ales are understandably popular." | Google