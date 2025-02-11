But disappointingly, while the ceremony celebrated new stars awarded across the UK, Leeds did not see any of its restaurants win the coveted accolade this year.

Historically, Leeds has had representation in the prestigious guide. Under chef Michael O’Hare, former The Man Behind The Curtain restaurant held a star - but had to hand it back when it rebranded as Psycho Sandbar last year. The venue closed its doors in October.

And The Box Tree in Ilkley was the first restaurant outside of London to win two Michelin stars back in 1977, but lost the first in 1988 and the second in 1991.

Yet despite the absence of Michelin stars, several Leeds restaurants are still recommended in the guide for their exceptional offerings. Here’s the full list of recommendations and what the experts had to say -

1 . Bavette Bavette, in Horsforth, is the newest addition to the guide in Leeds and was praised for its "overtly French" attitude to food, winning a Bib Gourmand. Experts added: "Its unlikely location in the Leeds suburb of Horsforth is a result of the relationship between Leeds native Sandy Jarvis and Frenchman Clément Cousin, who met while working in some of London's top restaurants."

2 . Forde Of head chef Matt Healy, experts at the Michelin Guide said: "His appealing menu features appetising small plates with Mediterranean influences; two or three per person works well, and there are some well-chosen wines, craft beers and cocktails too."

3 . Prashad Reviewers from the Michelin Guide said: "Set over two floors of a former pub, this colourfully decorated, family-run restaurant offers interesting, original Indian vegetarian cooking inspired by the owners Gujarati heritage. Dishes are substantial in both size and flavour and spicing is well-judged; the dosas are popular."

4 . The Box Tree The Box Tree, in Ilkley, has long been celebrated by critics. The Micheline Guide said: "The cooking these days comes in the form of a modern, creative tasting menu featuring dishes like their take on an 'arroz negro'. Service is formal and professional, while there's a choice between the 'Sommelier's' and 'Premium' wine flights to accompany the food."

5 . Ox Club Ox Club, run by head chef Tom Hunter, is an "unpretentious" restaurant in Headrow House. The Michelin Guide said: "Utilising fire and smoke to enhance quality produce is the name of the game – with the 1kg côte de boeuf on hand if you're feeling flush – but the kitchen isn't afraid of adding in bold flavours too".